City Of Bryan Receives More Insurance Money To Repair The Phillips Events Center

The Bryan city council learns the city has received another $2 million dollars in insurance money to cover damages at the Phillips Events Center from damage sustained by winter storm Uri.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says some of what is now an $8 million dollar project is being put to changing the interior of the building that opened in 1971.

Walker says eight contractors will be involved in the project.

The council held a special meeting last Friday to award change order contracts that were part of the council’s previously approved budget for the renovation.

Walker says the special meeting was needed so that eight contractors who were hired could keep working.

Walker says the reconstruction is expected to take around one year.

Walker estimates the city’s share will be $1.7 million, which is $200,000 dollars over what is currently authorized.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 22, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 25, 2022 special meeting of the Bryan city council.

Click HERE to read and download the budget bid worksheet from the Bryan city council’s February 25, 2022 special meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the floor plan for “C”, which was approved by the council during their February 25, 2022 special meeting.

Click HERE to read additional background information that was given during the council’s February 25, 2022 special meeting.

Click below for comments from Hugh Walker, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver following the city council’s April 22, 2022 special meeting.

Listen to “City of Bryan receives another $2 million in insurance money to repair the storm damaged Phillips Events Center” on Spreaker.