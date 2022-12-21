Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation

In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions.

Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole.

The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday morning at a College Station motel.

College Station police responded to a welfare concern report after Jackson told 9-1-1 dispatchers he was trapped in a room with snakes and needed help.

According to the CSPD arrest report, officers arrived to find Jackson was outside and the person occupying the room said he did not know Jackson and there were no snakes in the room.

Jackson remains in jail on charges of identifying himself as his brother and warrants for the parole violation and a public intoxication charge in Bryan.

According to online records, it is Jackson’s fourth trip to jail this year and 32nd time in almost 22 years.