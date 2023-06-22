Bryan Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Child Trafficking And Prostitution Crimes

In November 2020, Bryan police was contacted by the police department in the north Dallas suburb of Frisco about a missing child.

The child was found the same day as the result of an undercover operation by multiple agencies.

That led to the arrest of a Bryan man on multiple charges.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office says 27 year old Corey Smith has pleaded guilty to child trafficking, forcing someone under 18 to be a prostitute, and online and offline promotion of prostitution.

A plea agreement includes a 15 year prison sentence and requiring Smith to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Other agencies that were involved in finding the child at a motel included College Station police, Scotty’s House child advocacy center, and the Unbound B-C-S human trafficking advocacy organization.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On November 19, 2020, the Frisco Police Department contacted the Bryan Police Department in an effort to find a missing juvenile identified as A.R. The Frisco Police Department believed A.R. was located in Bryan or College Station.

The Bryan Police Department immediately assigned their Direct Deployment Team (DDT) to assist in locating the child. The members of DDT located prostitution ads that confirmed that the juvenile was in Brazos

County. The ads posted pictured A.R. and an unknown adult female offering sex acts to potential buyers in exchange for money. The Direct Deployment Team used those ads as a way to make contact with both females. The team messaged the phone number from the ad and arranged for an undercover officer to meet with both females at the Manor Inn located in College Station. The Officer entered into an agreement to engage in sexual acts with both females in exchange for a payment of $200.

Prior to arriving at the Manor Inn the DDT team coordinated with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Scotty’s House, and Unbound BCS, a local human trafficking advocacy group, to coordinate a joint plan to assist in the recovery of the juvenile.

When officers entered the hotel room they confirmed that the juvenile female was the missing juvenile, A.R. Unbound advocates immediately stepped in to provide services to both A.R. and the adult female. The Department of Family Services assisted in ensuring that A.R. safely returned to Frisco, Texas with her family.

With the continued work of the Bryan Police Department they were able to establish evidence proving Smith was a “pimp” who first recruited the adult female to engage in prostitution and then obtained A.R.

with the specific purpose of having A.R. engage in prostitution.

As a result of the convictions, Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Statement from assistant district attorney Tonika Davis: “This sentence is proof that, with the collaboration and partnership of law enforcement and other agencies, we can protect our community from predators like the defendant.”