Bryan City Council Awards A Contract To Rebuild South College Between Villa Maria And Carson

The Bryan city council during Tuesday’s special meeting, without discussion, awarded a $16 million dollar construction contract for rebuilding South College between Villa Maria and Carson.

Construction could begin late next month. Completion, depending on the weather, could be as early as October of next year.

South College will be rebuilt between Villa Maria and Carson, adding raised medians and a roundabout at Carson.

Water and sewer lines will be replaced.

Detention ponds will be built to reduce future flooding.

A 10 to 12 foot wide shared use path will be built on the Midtown Park side of South College and a six foot wide sidewalk on the other side of the street.

The cost is $3.5 million dollars more or 29 percent above the engineer’s estimate.

Staff recommended to spend additional money from the city’s water and sewer funds, which according to staff information may impact future projects.

