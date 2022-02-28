Bryan City Council Approves More Than $5 Million Dollar Renovation Of The Phillips Events Center

The Bryan city council approves the staff recommendation to renovate the Phillips Events Center (PEC).

The $5.2 million dollar option comes one year after Winter Storm Uri froze then broke fire sprinkler water lines to flood the building.

Insurance will pay about $4.1 million. The city budgeted $1.5 million to cover the rest.

The council was told that this will get the building next to the city’s golf course back to what it was before the winter storm, with the addition of a more efficient heating/air conditioning system.

The council joined city manager Kean Register in turning down the option from the center’s private operator for the city to spend millions more to create a wedding venue.

Mayor Andrew Nelson was among those questioning if the private operator needs to keep a golf simulator in the building, which if gone would create more public space.

A council majority that had problems with walls and pillars remaining in a portion of the center’s basement was told that staff would get an explanation from the architect. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker said the council pursuing substantial changes could bring consequences that would increase the project cost and construction timeline.

Construction could start in the next two to three weeks. Weather permitting, the project could be finished by the end of the calendar year.

Eight contracts were awarded as part of the project.

