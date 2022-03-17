Six Bryan City Councilwomen Recognized During Women’s History Month And On International Women’s Day

March is women’s history month. And the March meeting of the Bryan city council was held on international women’s day.

The meeting included a recognition of six women who have served on the city council.

Leading the presentation was city of Bryan assistant city secretary Christina Cabrera. According to her presentation:

Lucy Giles Harrison was the first woman elected to what was then the Bryan city commission from 1947-1949. She remained very active in the community throughout her life, especially with the cemetery and the library.

Mary Ann Parker served on what was then the Bryan city commission from 1969-1971. Mary Ann was the founder and president of the Bryan Boys Club and the Bryan Girls Club and many other community organizations. She was instrumental in the fight to allow women to attend Texas A&M University; she was one of three Bryan women who filed suit in 1959 to gain entry into the college. The suit was ultimately unsuccessful but helped pave the way for women to gain entry to TAMU beginning in June 1963.

Helen Chavarria served as the place five councilwoman from 1983-1989. She was the first Hispanic woman councilmember and third Hispanic councilmember for the City of Bryan. She also served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and she is known as a tireless volunteer and role model who has donated countless hours to issues impacting Hispanics and to the advancement of minorities.

Kandy Rose served as the place five councilwoman from 1989-1991 and 1992-1997, then was the place six councilwoman from 1997-2000. She was also mayor pro tem in 1993-1994.

Annette Stephney served as single member district (SMD) two councilwoman from 1995-2001 and 2006-2007 and was mayor pro tem from June 1998 to May 1999. She was the first person elected to SMD 2, the first African American woman to serve on council, and the first African American woman to serve as mayor pro tem.

Ann Horton served as single member district (SMD) four councilwoman from 2007-2014 and was mayor pro tem from 2010-2014. Following her service on the council she represented Brazos County on the Blinn College Board of Trustees.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials form the March 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Recipients speaking at the presentation were Ann Horton, Helen Chavarria, and Kandy Rose.

Speaking on behalf of former Bryan city councilwoman Mary Ann Parker was her daughter, Candy Parker.

Click below for comments from the March 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Six women who served on the Bryan city council were recognized during the March council meeting” on Spreaker.