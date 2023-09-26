Restricted Zoning In A College Station Neighborhood Is Approved By The City Council Over The Objection Of The Planning And Zoning Commission

A majority of residential property owners in six College Station subdivisions east of Consolidated High School and between Harvey Mitchell and Southwest Parkway now have zoning protection against more than two unrelated people living in a home.

That is after the College Station city council at its September 14, 2023 meeting approved a “ROO”…a residential overlay district.

The council’s six to one vote followed the planning and zoning commission voting four to three to deny the request.

The ROO covers 66 lots.

Existing rental property is not subject to the new zoning restriction.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 14, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the September 14, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear some comments from the September 14, 2023 College Station city council meeting.