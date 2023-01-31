Murrow 2023 WTAW Continuing Coverage

This entry is WTAW’s continuing coverage of the November 2022 general election.

WTAW covered 18 contested city and county races and 10 special questions. WTAW also covered a debate over voting locations and a school board deciding against parents wanting to make a second attempt at a bond issue.

The audio in this entry begins with four excerpts from two candidate forums where WTAW’s Scott DeLucia moderated a total of eight panels representing 11 races involving a total of 26 candidates.

That is followed by some election stories produced and voiced by WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Then there are portions of two of 13 election night interviews.

Finishing this entry is election night results.