Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For Bryan Mayor And City Council

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for Bryan mayor and city council on October 17, 2022.

The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Click below for comments from Bryan council SMD 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana and Bryan council SMD 5 candidates Kyle Schumann, Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, and A.J. Renold.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Bryan city council SMD 1 and SMD 5” on Spreaker.

Click below for comments from Bryan council SMD 2 candidates Ray Arrington and Rafael Pena, Bryan council SMD 3 candidates Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski, and Bryan council at-large candidates Kevin Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Bryan city council SMD 2, SMD 3, and at-large” on Spreaker.

Click below for comments from Bryan mayor candidates Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.

Listen to “BCS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Bryan mayor” on Spreaker.

The chamber will host a second forum on Tuesday, October 25, for candidates seeking the Brazos County commission precinct four seat, College Station mayor, and College Station council seats.