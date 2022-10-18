Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For Bryan Mayor And City Council

October 17, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for Bryan mayor and city council on October 17, 2022.

The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Click below for comments from Bryan council SMD 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana and Bryan council SMD 5 candidates Kyle Schumann, Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, and A.J. Renold.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Bryan city council SMD 1 and SMD 5” on Spreaker.

(L-R) WTAW's Scott DeLucia with Bryan council SMD 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana and SMD 5 candidates Kyle Schumann, Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, and A.J. Renold.
Click below for comments from Bryan council SMD 2 candidates Ray Arrington and Rafael Pena, Bryan council SMD 3 candidates Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski, and Bryan council at-large candidates Kevin Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Bryan city council SMD 2, SMD 3, and at-large” on Spreaker.

(L-R) Bryan city council SMD 2 candidates Ray Arrington and Rafael Pena, Bryan council SMD 3 candidates Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski, and Bryan council at-large candidates Kevin Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva.
Click below for comments from Bryan mayor candidates Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.

Listen to “BCS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Bryan mayor” on Spreaker.

(L-R) WTAW's Scott DeLucia with Bryan mayoral candidates Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.
The chamber will host a second forum on Tuesday, October 25, for candidates seeking the Brazos County commission precinct four seat, College Station mayor, and College Station council seats.