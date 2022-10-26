Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For College Station City Council And The Brazos County Commission’s Contested Race

October 25, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.
Image from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for College Station mayor and city council and the contested Brazos County commission seat on October 25, 2022.

The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct four candidates Timothy Delasandro and Wanda Watson.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Brazos County commission precinct four” on Spreaker.

Brazos County commission precinct four candidates (L-R) Timothy Delasandro and Wanda Watson.
Brazos County commission precinct four candidates (L-R) Timothy Delasandro and Wanda Watson.

Click below for comments from College Station city council place one candidates Aron Collins and Mark Smith.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: College Station city council place one” on Spreaker.

College Station city council place one candidates (L-R) Aron Collins and Mark Smith.
College Station city council place one candidates (L-R) Aron Collins and Mark Smith.

Click below for comments from College Station city council place two candidates David Levine and William Wright.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: College Station city council place two” on Spreaker.

College Station city council place two candidates (L-R) David Levine and William Wright.
College Station city council place two candidates (L-R) David Levine and William Wright.

Click below for comments from College Station city council place five candidates Nicole Galucci and Bob Yancy.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: College Station city council place five” on Spreaker.

College Station city council place five candidates (L-R) Nicole Galluci and Bob Yancy.
College Station city council place five candidates (L-R) Nicole Galluci and Bob Yancy.

Click below for comments from College Station mayoral candidates John Nichols and Rick Robison.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: College Station mayor” on Spreaker.

College Station mayoral candidates (L-R) John Nichols and Rick Robison.
College Station mayoral candidates (L-R) John Nichols and Rick Robison.