Post Election Interviews With Local Candidates

Click below to hear post election interviews with winning candidates around Brazos County.
Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan mayor elect Bobby Gutierrez” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Post election interview with Bryan single member district one councilman elect Paul Torres” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan city council place 2 member elect Ray Arrington” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Post election interview with Bryan SMD 3 councilman elect Jared Salvato” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan city council place 6 member elect Kevin Boriskie” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with College Station mayor elect John Nichols” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with College Station city council place 1 member elect Mark Smith” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with College Station city council place 2 member elect William Wright” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with College Station city council place 5 member elect Bob Yancy” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan ISD school board place 3 member elect Leo Gonzalez” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan ISD school board place 5 member elect David Stasny” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Election night interview with Brazos County precinct four commissioner-elect Wanda Watson” on Spreaker.
Listen to “Post election interview with College Station ISD place five board member Kimberly McAdams” on Spreaker.