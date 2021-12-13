College Station City Council Approves And Bryan City Council And Brazos County Commission To Consider Economic Incentives For FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Expansion

Incentives continue to be made to bring a $300 million dollar expansion of the largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor.

The College Station city council at its last meeting unanimously approved without discussion, incentives for the proposed addition at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB).

Click HERE to read and download what was approved during the December 9, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

The Bryan city council will consider College Station’s resolution at its next meeting.

Click HERE to read and download background information for the December 14, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

And a Brazos County official tells WTAW News that county commissioners will consider incentives after the cities complete their action.

The College Station council approved reimbursing FDB $4.9 million dollars in property tax revenue over a ten year period.

The biocorridor is competing with Charlotte, North Carolina for the expansion of manufacturing vaccines and gene therapies.

According to background information provided by College Station, the 138,000 square foot expansion is anticipated to open no later than January 1, 2025.

The addition would create 150 full time equivalent jobs earning an average salary of $80,000 dollars.

The incentives offered by the cities and the county followed action last July by the Bryan ISD school board, which approved submitting a request to the state comptroller’s office to limit the property value increase of the project.

Click HERE to read and download the FDB presentation that was presented during the July 19, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click HERE To read and download the BVEDC presentationduring the July 19, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.