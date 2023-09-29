Bryan ISD School Board Reviews High School Campus Improvement Plans

The principals of the three high schools in Bryan ISD presented campus improvement plans during the September 25, 2023 school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan High School campus improvement plan that was presented during the September 25, 2023 BISD school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the Rudder High School campus improvement plan that was presented during the September 25, 2023 BISD school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan Collegiate High School campus improvement plan that was presented during the September 25, 2023 BISD school board meeting.

Board members asked the principals questions that dealt with improving student attendance, which is a goal at Bryan High and Bryan Collegiate High.

Bryan ISD school board president Julie Harlin asked Bryan High principal Lane Buban about addressing Bryan High students who are tardy between classes when they have to go from one end of campus to the other.

Bryan ISD’s newest board member, Leo Gonzalez, brought up serving the Hispanic student population at Rudder High School with principal Rachel Layton.

Gonzalez asked Bryan Collegiate principal Tommy Roberts how they work with parents who speak only Spanish.

Roberts and Buban were also asked as teachers and as parents if there was too much testing.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the September 25, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

