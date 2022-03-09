Bryan Council Passes Resolution That Allows Bryan ISD To Finalize A Land Purchase From Blinn College

The Bryan city council passed a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting that allows Bryan ISD to finalize a land purchase from Blinn College.

The 95 acre property at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road is the location of BISD’s new transportation and maintenance complex.

According to the council’s background information, the title company raised an issue regarding the boundary line with the city’s property.

The issue is a barbed wire fence that is on Blinn property but not on the boundary line.

The title company wants assurance that there is no dispute where the boundary lies.

City staff recommended approving the boundary with dedicated parkland affecting the Carriage Hills and Rock Hollow subdivisions.

The city engineer evaluated the survey and determined the proposed boundary matches the city’s property boundary.

