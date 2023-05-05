Bryan City Council Approves Emergency Grants, A New Overhead Cover For The Palace Theater, & More Incentives For A New Manufacturing Plant

The Bryan city council agrees to provide $75,000 dollars from the hotel occupancy fund to four local organizations.

There was no discussion preceding a unanimous vote to a request that is the result of the organizations not getting a share of hotel tax money the city gave the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley to distribute to arts related agencies.

All four organizations are required to confer with the Destination Bryan tourism office regarding marketing strategies to leverage arts activities and events that support increased quality of life and tourism in Bryan.

Two organizations will receive $25,000 dollars…the Brazos Valley African-American museum and the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. StageCenter Community Theatre will receive $20,000 and Brazos Education Radio will get $5,000 dollars.

While downtown Bryan’s Palace Theater starts hosting events, a renovation project continues. Without discussion, the Bryan city council this week approved replacing the shade structure over the Palace. The $141,000 dollar project replaces six support posts that will hold a new cover. The project is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Bryan city council members, without discussion, approve building two roads as part of the future construction of the new CertainTeed roofing materials plant and distribution center.

The new roads are to accommodate two neighboring companies that are making room for CertainTeed.

A $75,000 dollar road will serve employees and visitors at Axis Pipe and Tube.

And a $70,000 dollar road will go to an oil well owned by Wildfire Energy.

Both are required before CertainTeed buys 211 acres of land from the economic development foundation that is operated by Bryan and Brazos County.

City documents indicate that CertainTeed is building a facility with a minimum valuation of $120 million dollars. That would generate almost $750,000 dollars a year in city property tax revenue. When fully operational, CertainTeed will employ 120.

