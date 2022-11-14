Bryan City Council Approves Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park

The Bryan council approves a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park.

A unanimous vote at a special meeting Monday evening awards a 30 year ground lease to create a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex.

The ground lease is with the company running the Queen and Palace theaters for the city.

What is being called “Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille” will have technology advanced auditoriums accommodating movies, e-sports, and conference space.

The complex will also have a bowling center of at least 24 lanes, at least four indoor pickleball courts, and at least three other recreational activities. Those options includes darts, axe throwing, bocce ball, and shuffleboard.

The complex, which will also have an amphitheater and 250 parking spaces, will be built along Midtown Park lake near Villa Maria and South College.

Construction is supposed to start by next August and open in September 2024.

The council is requiring the complex to generate gross sales in its second year of operation of at least $10 million dollars.

When fully operational, city staff expects to collect at least $443,000 dollars a year in rent, property tax revenue, and sales tax collections.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the private company building “Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille”.

Click HERE to read and download city of Bryan presentation materials at the November 14, 2022 city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed ground lease involving the “Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille” project.

Click below to hear comments from the November 14, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.