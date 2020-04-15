Summary Of Bryan City Council’s April Regular Meeting

Another Bryan intersection is getting traffic signals. That’s after the Bryan city council approved Tuesday without public discussion, an agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signals at Highway 21 and Sims. Installation is supposed to be completed by the end of next year. The cost to the city is about $23,000 dollars. That’s to add a camera that tilts and zooms, paint the signal poles and arms black, and add technology for the fire department to change the signals.

Click HERE to read and download information about new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Sims.

The council also approved without public discussion, a $354,000 dollar contract to design drainage improvements in the neighborhood west of Villa Maria and south of 29th Street. The scope of work includes replacing storm sewers to increase runoff all the way to Burton Creek, rebuilding streets where the new storm sewer will be installed, and removing the roundabout at Esther and Bennett. The construction cost is estimated at almost $4 million dollars. No construction timeline has been announced.

Click HERE to read and download information about the design contract and information about drainage improvements south of 29th Street and west of Villa Maria.

Another stepping stone has taken place in two expansions of the biocorridor’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies pharmaceutical plant. That’s after the council approved without public discussion, conveying 18 acres of land owned by the city’s commerce and development board to Traditions Acquisition Partnership. That’s among the property to be developed by FUJIFILM. The commerce and development organization will receive proceeds from the future sale of the land. No sales price was disclosed of any of the four tracts, which would expand FUJIFILM to the south and west. FUJIFILM previously announced $90 million dollars of expansions last month and last November.

Click HERE to read and download information about the biocorridor property conveyance from the city to Traditions Acquisition Partnership.

Click HERE to read and download a map showing the property locations.

The council also approved refinancing two bond issues that took place in 2010 to take advantage of lower interest rates. According to background information presented to the council, estimated savings over the next ten years will total almost $1 million dollars.

Click HERE to read and download information about refinancing 2010 general obligation bonds.

Click HERE to read and download information about refinancing 2010 utility bonds.

And the council, without public discussion, gave those collecting hotel occupancy taxes an extension until December 31st, 2020 to make those payments to the city.

Click HERE To read and download background information about the hotel occupancy tax deadline extension.