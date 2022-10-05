Yanks’ Judge Makes History with 62nd Home Run

ARLINGON, Texas – Aaron Judge is the American League Home Run Champion.

The New York Yankees led off last night’s game against Texas with a solo shot to left, giving him 62 homers for the season and breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year-old AL record.

The ball, which was caught by Dallas financier Cory Youmans, is reportedly worth upwards of $2 million.

Despite the historic homer, Texas went on to win the game, 3-2.

The Rangers (67-94) will wrap up their season Wednesday afternoon when they host the Yankees (99-62) again at 3:05 p.m.