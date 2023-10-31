Waiting List Continues For College Station ISD’s Kids Klub After School Program

College Station ISD school board members hear about the success of the district’s after school program for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students.

Community education director Chad Gardner told the CSISD board during October’s regular meeting that the waiting list for Kids Klub began less than one minute after registration opened. The waiting list, which at one time was more than 400, has gone down to 200.

Kids Klub has more than 900 students and nearly 150 part time employees at 13 CSISD campuses.

Gardner says one of the challenges of the self-funded program, which has an annual budget of more than $1 million dollars, is finding time and space for staff training.

The Kids Klub update was part of Gardner’s presentation of CSISD programs that also includes summer enrichment classes and summer day camps.

