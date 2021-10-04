Two Weekend DWI Arrests With Multiple Convictions Follow Crashes And A Third Involves A Son Jumping Out Of His Father’s Pickup

Two weekend crashes in College Station led to the arrests of drivers on charges of DWI with five and two prior convictions.

One of the wrecks was Sunday afternoon in front of Allen Honda involving three pickup trucks in a chain reaction. According to the College Station police arrest report, the driver who started the chain reaction, 39 year old Chad Finley of Longview, has prior DWI convictions in Gregg, Harrison, Galveston, Atascosa, and Hidalgo counties.

Texas A&M police responded Sunday at four in the morning to a Jeep running a stop sign at Finfeather and F&B Roads and striking a car. According to the UPD arrest report, the driver of the Jeep, 31 year old Gabriel Powell of Temple, has two prior DWI convictions in Harris County. No one was injured in either crash.

Another out of town driver spent much of the weekend in the Brazos County jail on a charge of DWI with two prior convictions. 38 year old Douglas Nix Jr. of Lorena, which south of Waco, was arrested after his son told Bryan police he was so scared riding with his father that the son told the father to pull over and the teen jumped out of their pickup.