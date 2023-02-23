Three Local Men Admit To Violent Crimes Including Aggravated Sexual Assault

Three local men admit to sexually assaulting a 15 year old young woman at gunpoint a year and a half ago.

Plea agreements with the Brazos County district attorney’s office include 15 year prison sentences for 19 year old Derrick Burleson Jr. of Bryan, 20 year old Davion Mitchell of College Station, and 20 year old Jaylon Jones of Bryan.

Punishment also includes requiring Burleson and Mitchell to register as sex offenders and Jones being ordered to stay away from the victim.

Prosecutors say the victim and her family were pleased with the outcome of the case.

The plea agreement dismissed charges of the trio breaking into the victim’s home at the time of the December 2021 sexual assault.

The prison time also covers Burleson and Jones admitting to an armed robbery in the parking lot of a College Station apartment complex in September 2021. The sentence also includes Mitchell admitting to aggravated sexual assault of a child in September 2021.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Jaylon Jones, Davion Mitchell and Derrick Burleson, of Bryan, Texas were each sentenced to 15 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

On December 16, 2021, the victim’s father returned home form work to see his 15 year old daughter and three unknown men inside his home. All four were without their clothes. As the victim’s father called the police, the three men gathered their clothes and ran out the back door.

The victim was interviewed at Scotty’s House were she reported that she knew one of the men as Davion Mitchell, the second as Jaylon, but she did not know the third. She agreed to meet Davion at her home earlier in the day, but his friends were not welcome.

When all three men appeared at her door she told them that they could not come inside. The third man displayed a firearm and demanded sex and forced their way inside. Jones took off her clothes off and told her to lay on the bed. Each man forced her to perform sexual acts on them at gunpoint while the others watched and videoed the incident on their phones.

Det. J. Oehlke with the College Station Police Department was able to develop leads based on the description she provided. Inv. T. Graves and Mandie James were all invaluable parts of the trial team.

The victim and her family were pleased with the outcome of the case and the closure the plea provided.

Assistant district attorney Kristin Burns issued the following statement: “When a group of defendants join forces to prey on a young woman they all pay the price. The survivor’s strength is all that matters and endures.”