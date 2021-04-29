This Week’s Brazos County Commission Meeting Remembers Corrections Officers And Nurses During The Pandemic

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting included two annual proclamations that included comments related to the pandemic.

The week of May 2-8 is National Correctional Officers and Employees Week. Sheriff Wayne Dicky, who was the jail administrator before being elected last year as sheriff, noted 226 officers have died in the line of duty during the pandemic. Dicky also told commissioners his chief deputy for corrections would be busy this week.

Also speaking were the warden of the Hamilton Unit state prison in west Bryan, Robert Herrera, and the superintendent of the Brazos County juvenile detention center, Chris Coffey.

After the inspection, the sheriff’s office announced their detention facilities were found to be in compliance with Texas jail standards. The two day inspection covered the nearly 11 hundred beds between the main jail and the low risk facility on Sandy Point Road near Highway 21 and the inmate holding area in the courthouse.

There was also a proclamation for the week of May 6-12 as National Nursing Recognition Week, which was also submitted by sheriff Wayne Dicky.

The director of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center, Linda Ricketson, thanked the sheriff and the health district for their assistance.

Commissioners also approved a proclamation designating May as Mental Health Awareness Month. There were no representatives to accept the proclamation.

Click below for comments from the April 27, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting. Speakers include Wayne Dicky, Robert Herrera, Chris Coffey, and Linda Ricketson.

