Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp was the featured speaker at October’s Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Faculty senate members had no questions after Sharp’s brief update about the presidential search at the flagship campus. Sharp says the process remains on track to name a new president by June 1 of next year.

Sharp was joined by deputy chancellor Billy Hamilton in responding to a Faculty Senate member’s question about a coronavirus outbreak among members of A&M’s Corps of Cadets and the lack of social distancing at Aggie home football games.

Opening comments from Sharp and Hamilton were about the pandemic’s impact on the budget and the chances of receiving merit pay raises this academic year.

Sharp also provided an update on A&M’s negotiations with the Baylor Scott & White health system, which was recently approved by the board of regents.

And an update regarding the system’s RELLIS campus included a tease “of a little $100 million dollar announcement pretty soon”.

Click below for comments from John Sharp during the October 12, 2020 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp visits the A&M Faculty Senate” on Spreaker.