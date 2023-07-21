Texas A&M President Katherine Banks Resigns Following A Faculty Senate Resolution

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp announced A&M president Katherine Banks stepped down, effective late Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The chancellor appointed as interim president, Bush school dean Mark Welsh.

Sharp received a resignation letter the day after the A&M faculty senate passed a resolution regarding what was described in a system news release as “the mishandling of the hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy”.

The system news release also stated that after the university “announced the hiring of McElroy to revive the school’s journalism program,” the hiring “fell apart as the details of the job offer changed from a position with the possibility of tenure to a one-year professor of practice appointment, with the option to renew.”

The system news release went on to say that “At the Faculty Senate meeting Wednesday, President Banks denied knowing about the changes in the job offer but took responsibility for a flawed hiring process after a wave of national publicity suggesting McElroy, who has done research on diversity and inclusion, was a victim of “anti-woke” hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.”

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed by the Texas A&M faculty senate on July 19, 2023.

The resolution, titled “Senate Resolution on Outside Influence on Faculty Hiring and Promotion”, passed on a 55-5 vote. That followed the addition of two amendments. The first amendment, creating the fact finding committee, was approved on a 54-10 vote. The second amendment, adding the statement “The faculty senate remains skeptical and lacks confidence in answers provided by the administration” regarding McElroy passed on a 49-6 vote.

In Banks’ resignation letter that was provided by the A&M system, she wrote “The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately. The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.”

Click below to hear the formation of the Texas A&M faculty senate resolution that was adopted at its emergency meeting on July 21, 2023.

News release from the Texas A&M university system:

Chancellor John Sharp today announced Dean Mark A. Welsh III as acting President after Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks submitted a letter late Thursday announcing she would retire immediately.

The announcement comes after the Faculty Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to create a fact-finding committee into the mishandling of the hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy, a University of Texas professor, former New York Times journalist and graduate of Texas A&M University, class of 1981.

In June, the university announced the hiring of McElroy to revive the school’s journalism program, but that fell apart as the details of the job offer changed from a position with the possibility of tenure to a one-year professor of practice appointment, with the option to renew.

At the Faculty Senate meeting Wednesday, President Banks denied knowing about the changes in the job offer but took responsibility for a flawed hiring process after a wave of national publicity suggesting McElroy, who has done research on diversity and inclusion, was a victim of “anti-woke” hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.

Public universities in Texas are in the middle of eliminating offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to comply with recent state legislation.

In her resignation letter to Chancellor Sharp, President Banks wrote, “The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately. The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.”

Two years ago, Dr. Banks became the 26th President of Texas A&M University after a decade of excellence as Vice Chancellor and Dean of Engineering at the university. She led efforts for the Texas A&M System to become the only university in Texas to help manage a national weapons lab, the Los Alamos National Laboratory; created EnMed, a program training engineers to become medical doctors; and oversaw dramatic enrollment growth at the nation’s largest engineering school.

Chancellor Sharp thanked Dr. Banks for her years of service and named Welsh as acting president until a national search can find Dr. Banks’ successor.

Welsh, a retired Air Force general, is the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

President Katherine Banks’ Resignation Letter (provided by the Texas A&M system)

Chancellor,

First, thank you for the opportunity to serve at this wonderful university. It has been an honor of a lifetime.

The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately. The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.

I wish Texas A&M nothing but the best. It has been a privilege to serve under you.

Kathy