Texas A&M Faculty Senate Hears About A Reorganization In The College Of Agriculture & Life Sciences

The Texas A&M faculty senate hears about a reorganization in the college of agriculture and life sciences that includes a reduction in force (RIF) notice.

Associate professor and faculty senate member Julie Harlin says during three meetings with the dean, nothing was said about the RIF of 26 academic advisers or the centralization of academic advising, I-T, and business services.

Dr. Harlin said the advisers could apply for 23 positions created under the reorganization.

A statement from A&M says in part that “there are no easy decisions as the Texas A&M AgriLife leadership team navigates the real and pressing fiscal challenges created by the pandemic.”

The statement also mentioned A&M is “collaborating closely” with the college’s faculty senate caucus “to help update all faculty and staff as we make organizational changes”. Harlin says an advisory group will not be formed until after the reorganization.

Harlin says the faculty senate’s executive committee has requested a meeting with the dean about the absence of shared governance in the reorganization.

Statement to WTAW News from Holly Shive, assistant vice chancellor for marketing and communications for Texas A&M AgriLife:

Comments from Julie Harlin during the August 10, 2020 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting:

