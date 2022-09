Tennis Great Roger Federer to Retire

Men’s tennis great Roger Federer has announced his retirement.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner took to social media Thursday morning to announce next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event.

Federer, 41, has won 103 ATP singles titles, including a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men’s singles US Open titles and a record six Year-end Championships.

His announcement comes just weeks after women’s star Serena Williams said she would be stepping away from the game.