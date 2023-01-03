South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties.

33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

Soto, whose address is east of San Antonio in Lavernia, has three convictions in Brazos County courts on misdemeanor charges.

She remains in jail as of January 3 in lieu of bonds on the new charges that totals $44,000 dollars.