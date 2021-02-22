Some Bryan Residents Will Get To Send Mail With A Bryan Address Instead Of College Station

Some Bryan residents will get to start sending mail from their homes addressed from Bryan instead of College Station.

City manager Kean Register told the city council this month that on January 25th, the U.S. Postal Service approved the City’s “preferred last line” application to use “Bryan, Texas 77845”.

This applies to certain properties in the 77845 zip code area that are in the Bryan city limits and/or ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction).

Register said this followed a council resolution supporting the application was adopted last September.

Register says city staff will notify eligible property owners and delivery and emergency service providers.

The bryantx.gov website will be updated with what Register said will be pertinent information.

Click below for comments from Kean Register during the February 9, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.