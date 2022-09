Chris Ortegon and Amanda Kile with the Destination Bryan tourism office visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about September’s First Friday in downtown Bryan, the resumption of shuttle bus service on Texas A&M home football game days between Kyle Field and downtown Bryan, and the second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest on September 3 and 4 on the stage at Lake Walk in west Bryan.

Listen to “Destination Bryan update for September 2022” on Spreaker.