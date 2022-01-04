Roof Replacement Contract From Last April’s Damaging Hailstorm Approved By The Bryan City Council

The Bryan city council during its December meeting, awards without public discussion a contract to replace four storm damaged roofs.

It will cost the city of Bryan a $25,000 dollar deductible to replace roofs damaged from last April’s hailstorm.

The roof work is at the city’s justice center, I-T building, the BTU meter shop, and the Queen theater.

The combined contractor’s estimates total $843,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the December 14, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.