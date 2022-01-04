Roof Replacement Contract From Last April’s Damaging Hailstorm Approved By The Bryan City Council

January 4, 2022 Bill Oliver
City of Bryan Texas

The Bryan city council during its December meeting, awards without public discussion a contract to replace four storm damaged roofs.

It will cost the city of Bryan a $25,000 dollar deductible to replace roofs damaged from last April’s hailstorm.

The roof work is at the city’s justice center, I-T building, the BTU meter shop, and the Queen theater.

The combined contractor’s estimates total $843,000 dollars.

