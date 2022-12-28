Rangers Add RHP Eovaldi to List of Arms

The Texas Rangers continued to bolster their starting rotation Tuesday, signing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal.

OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year contract with a vesting player option. pic.twitter.com/8AMdCnO2XS — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 28, 2022

An All-Star with Boston in 2021, Eovaldi started 20 games for the Red Sox last year, going 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA and struck out 103 in 109.1 innings pitched.

He joins a rotation headlined by two-time Cy Young winner Jacob DeGrom, All-Star Martin Perez and hard-throwing righty Jon Gray.