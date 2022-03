The US Men’s National Soccer team is on the brink of World Cup qualifying after routing Panama last night, 5-1.

Christian Pulisic scored his first career hat trick with the national team as the Americans eliminated the Panamanians from contention.

The victory gives Team USA an almost guaranteed spot in Qatar. They would need to suffer a six-goal defeat at Costa Rica on Wednesday to be denied automatic qualification and sent to a playoff with the winners of Oceania.