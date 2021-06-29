Proclamations Honoring College Station’s First Female Councilmember And The Fire Department’s 50th Anniversary

The first woman elected to the College Station city council, Anne Hazen, was honored for her service by the current council. Anne Hazen, who was elected five times between 1976 and 2002, is moving out of state to be closer to family. The proclamation was read by current mayor Karl Mooney during the council’s last meeting. Also presenting comments was former mayor Lynn McIlhaney served with Hazen from 1998 through 2001.

Mooney also read a proclamation, celebrating the 50th year of the College Station fire department. Before 1971, fire protection for the city of College Station was covered by volunteers who were Texas A&M employees and students. Fire equipment was provided by what was called at the time the Texas Firemen’s Training School. The 50th year of the College Station fire department was one of two proclamations that were issued during the last city council meeting. Richard Mann, College Station’s ninth fire chief, also spoke.

Click HERE to read and download the Anne Hazen proclamation.

Click HERE to read and download the College Station fire department proclamation.

Click below to hear comments from the June 24, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include Karl Mooney, Lynn McIlhaney, and Richard Mann.

Listen to “Proclamations issued honoring College Station’s first female councilmember and the 50th anniversary of the city’s fire department” on Spreaker.