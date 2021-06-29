Prison Follows A Jury Conviction And A Plea Agreement In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases

A Navasota man on parole from a Brazos County murder that took place in 1989 is returning to prison. That’s after a Brazos County district court jury convicted 63 year old Charles Craddock for illegal possession of weapons. Craddock was arrested in January of last year at his Brazos County home between Millican and Navasota. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, deputies who were given permission to search the home found a loaded handgun, four rifles, and methamphetamine. Craddock, who was sentenced by the trial judge to 55 years, has a criminal history that according to the district attorney’s office includes flooding the courthouse after his murder conviction and multiple thefts of motor vehicles.

A Bryan man convicted of at least 14 property crimes dating back 12 years admits to nine more felonies. The Brazos County district attorney’s office reports 31 year old Skylar Burrell was sentenced to 18 years in prison. That’s after he and prosecutors had a plea agreement approved that covers six vehicle burglaries with prior convictions, stealing a gun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest with a vehicle. All the crimes took place last December in Bryan’s Tiffany Park neighborhood. Burrell was caught after crashing his car in a yard on Green Valley Drive. The stolen property, which was taken from unlocked vehicles, was returned.

Brazos County district attorney’s office news release regarding Charles Craddock:

Charles Craddock, 63, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Friday for the felony offense of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. A Brazos County Jury had previously found him guilty on Thursday of the same offense.

On January 10, 2020, Investigators and Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department responded to Craddock’s residence on a tip that two men with felony warrants may be at the property.

While searching for the suspects, a deputy found a baggie of methamphetamine on Craddock’s bed. During a subsequent con-sent search of the residence, deputies located a locked safe in the living room.

Upon request, Craddock unlocked the safe, and deputies located a loaded .38 revolved in the safe, along with ammunition in multiple calibers.

Also during the search, deputies found a loaded shotgun behind the door in Craddock’s bedroom, as well as additional firearms, additional suspected baggies of methamphetamine, and suitcases full of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of his arrest in this case, Craddock was on parole for murder in which he was sentenced to 45 years by a Brazos County Jury. He was also convicted of three counts of Aggravated Assault stemming from the same incident.

Craddock has also been previously convicted for felony Criminal Mischief for flooding the Brazos County Courthouse after this murder conviction, Burglary, multiple Thefts of Motor Vehicles, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Controlled Substances.

Brazos County district attorney’s office news release regarding Skylar Burrell:

Skylar Burrell pled guilty to 9 felony charges on June 23, 2021. They included 6 charges of Burglary of a Vehicle with Previous Convictions, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, and Theft of Firearm. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On December 1, 2020 at 2:20 in the morning, a Bryan police officer was sent to the Tiffany Park area on a Burglary of a Vehicle in progress. A caller reported seeing a person on his surveillance camera entering a vehicle in his driveway.

The officer located a car in the area and attempted to stop it for a traffic violation. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into a yard on Green Valley Drive.

Skylar Burrell was the sole occupant removed from the vehicle. In his pocket was a handgun that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Kirkwood Drive. In searching the defendant’s vehicle, officers located stolen property from at least 8 different victims. All property was returned to the victims and there was no damage to any of their vehicles.

The defendant has 9 prior Burglary of a Vehicle convictions from 2009. In 2010, the defendant was sentenced to 17 months in State Jail for Credit/Debit Card Abuse for stealing property from students at the Rec Center. In 2012, the defendant was sentenced to 6 years in prison for 5 charges of Theft with Previous Convictions related to additional vehicle burglaries, as well as Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Based upon his previous convictions, the burglary charges in this incident were enhanced to 2nd Degree felonies with a range of punishment up to 20 years in prison.