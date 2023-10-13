Organizers Of Texas A&M’s “The Big Event” Inviting Requests From B/CS Homeowners

Organizers of the nation’s largest university based student service project…Texas A&M’s Big Event…have started taking requests for helping homeowners next year who want to receive a helping hand from Aggies.

Click HERE to be directed to the Big Event website’s registration page.

The date of the 2024 Big Event is March 23rd.

Sophomore Jacob DeLeon of Fort Worth, who is a recruitment executive, says the variety of projects is mostly anything that does not involve a power tool.

The Big Event website states “many residents normally request (but is not limited to) raking leaves, weeding, planting flowers, trenching, mulching, trimming trees,/ hedges, cleaning gutters, painting (both inside and outside), stripping paint, dusting, sweeping/ mopping, window washing, and general spring cleaning.

DeLeon says they are looking for more projects and student volunteers following a downturn during the pandemic. The Big Event website says in 2023, 14,983 students worked on 1,932 projects. Before the pandemic, DeLeon said the average was 22,000 students working on 2,500 projects.

Click below to hear comments from Jacob DeLeon, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

