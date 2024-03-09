No. 10 A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 22 Mississippi State

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dominated the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 7-0, Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“The score was not indicative of how close this match was” head coach Steve Denton said. “We won a tiebreaker at court 2 in doubles and then we had a lot of three setters that went our way. Happy for the guys that they competed hard and were able to get the victory tonight.”

Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor lost to Nemanja Malesevic/Michal Novansky on court 3, 4-6, to begin doubles action. However, the Maroon & White (11-3, 2-1 SEC) evened the score with an upset victory from No. 58 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac who defeated No. 35 Petar Jovanic/Benito Sanchez Martinez on court 1, 7-5. Luke Casper/JC Roddick clinched the doubles point for the Aggies on court 2 to secure the win with a thriller over Carles Hernandez/Dusan Milanovic, 7-6 (7-4).

No. 116 Perego dominated on court 4, winning in straight sets against Milanovic (6-3, 6-4) to extend the lead for A&M in singles. No. 36 Perot continued that momentum and beat Malesevic on court 1 (6-1, 6-4). Clinching the match for the Aggies was No. 118 Tokac who defeated No. 121 Hernandez on court 3 (6-4, 7-5).

The teams played out the remaining matches after the Maroon & White clinched with freshman Brayden Michna securing a victory over Radomir Tomic on court 6 (0-6, 6-1, 6-1). On court 5, Pires beat Sanchez Martinez (6-3, 1-6, 6-2). No. 64 Roddick added the last win of the day for the Aggies with a huge upset victory over No. 27 Jovanovic on court 2 in a three-set thriller (3-6, 7-5, 6-3).

Texas A&M returns home Sunday, March 10, with a doubleheader against Ole Miss at 12 p.m. and Lamar at 6 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

A&M is 5-0 at home.

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac secured their second ranked doubles win of the season.

JC Roddick secured a top-30 ranked singles win.

MATCH STATS

Doubles

No. 58 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. No. 35 Petar Jovanovic/Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) 7-5

Luke Casper/JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Carles Hernandez/Dusan Milanovic (MSU) 7-6 (7-4)

Nemanja Malesevic/Michal Novansky (MSU) def. Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-4

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2*

Singles

No. 36 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Nemanja Malesevic (MSU) 6-1, 6-4

No. 64 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. No. 27 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 118 Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. No. 121 Carles Hernandez (MSU) 6-4, 7-5

No. 116 Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Dusan Milanovic (MSU) 6-3, 6-4

Tiago Pires (TAMU) def. Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Radomir Tomic (MSU) 0-6, 6-1, 6-1

Order of finish: 4, 1, 3, 6, 5, 2*