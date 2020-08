Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his new book, his thoughts on the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris, problems in big cities, education, President Donald Trump, the problems with mail-in voting, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Listen to “Newt Gingrich on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.