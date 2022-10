Both the Spurs and the Rockets took it on the chin Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves downed San Antonio, 134-122 in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Houston put together a late rally but it still wasn’t enough, as it fell to the Utah Jazz, 109-101 in Salt Lake City.

The Dallas Mavericks will be back in action Thursday night when they pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.