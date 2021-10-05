Mothers From Bryan And Navasota Are Arrested On Child Abandonment Charges

Bryan police arrest mothers from Bryan and Navasota for leaving their five children alone at home Sunday night for three hours.

This was after officers responded to a neighbor’s call, concerned for the safety of a young man walking around outside at one in the morning.

According to the arrest report, the 12 year old told officers he had to get some fresh air because of all the screaming inside the house.

10 and 11 year old girls then came out of the house. Both of them were crying.

Inside the house, officers found a nine year old girl who was asleep and an almost three year old boy running around the house.

While officers were speaking with the children, one of the mothers called. That led to the mothers returning to the house.

Three of the children were released to an unidentified adult. The other two were released to their biological father. CPS was notified.

28 year old Bridgette Monique Johnson of Bryan is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars after her arrest on three counts of child abandonment.

32 year old Kelley Williams of Navasota remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on bonds totaling $21,125 dollars. She was arrested for two counts of child abandonment, giving a false name, possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant from Waller County accusing her of failing to appear on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.