More Construction Approved Around Bryan’s New Midtown Park Ballfields

More construction will be taking place around the city of Bryan’s new ballfields at the north end of Midtown Park.

The city council at last week’s meeting approved without discussion, spending $107,000 dollars to replace grass with synthetic turf in ten areas of the Travis athletic complex.

The replacement is the result of heavier foot traffic than expected in ten areas totaling more than 9,000 square feet.

Irrigation lines that were previously installed will be capped.

The contract also includes pouring a 30 by 90 foot concrete pad to store pitching mounds.

The project will be funded through cost savings in other areas of the Travis complex.

