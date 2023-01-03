Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges.

The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.

Ballom was out on bond following his arrest on Christmas Eve by the Brazos County sheriff’s office on charges of fleeing an officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possessing marijuana.

Ballom is also awaiting a trial on a felony charge of evading arrest with a prior conviction and three misdemeanor charges from an arrest last May.