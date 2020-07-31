Gunfire West Of Bryan’s Midtown Park Injures Two And Results In One Arrest

A verbal altercation Friday morning led to gunfire in a neighborhood west of Bryan’s Midtown Park.

Bryan police report two people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Officer Kole Taylor says about one hour after the gunfire on Poplar Circle…near Finfeather and Peppertree…a suspect was arrested.

35 year old Taron Devault of Bryan was found east of the Brazos County Expo in a new housing development off of Jones Road.

Devault was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to online jail records, Devault was also arrested on four warrants. One accuses him of family violence assault that took place in March 2020, a warrant related to a pending trial on a misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid license (DWLI) from February 2018, a warrant for failing to pay fines and court costs in another DWLI case from April 2018, and a warrant related to an unidentified civil case that was filed in 2006.

