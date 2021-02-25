Gunfire At College Station Apartment Complex Also Closes Part Of Wellborn Road

College Station police issued a shelter in place Thursday morning for residents at Southgate Village apartments on Luther.

That followed the report of gunfire.

Wellborn Road is closed between George Bush and Holleman, which is in the area of the gunfire.

According to CSPD tweets, “This began when an officer responded to a Civil Disturbance call of an argument between two people. When the officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the couple (in the parking lot), the suspect pulled a gun & began shooting at our officer as he ran away. The suspect ran into an apartment while he was shooting at our officer. The apartment is not his. We are in the process of confirming who all might be in the apartment at this time.”

CSPD also tweeted “The suspect has a substantial history of assaultive offenses and currently has an arrest warrant for a parole violation. The gunfire began shortly before 10 a.m., and there has been intermittent gunfire. Officers have been communicating with the suspect.”

CSPD tweeted “Who should ‘Shelter in Place’ and what does that mean? If you’re in Southgate or have line-of-sight to Southgate, please shelter in place — lock your doors and put as many walls and barriers between you and the outside as possible. Remain there until updated otherwise.”

Another CSPD tweet stated “There has been an large response of emergency personnel to the area, including CSPD’s SWAT and HNT Teams, @CSTXFire, @BryanPolice, @TAMUPolice, and @TxDPSSoutheast”. CSPD also noted the assistance of the Brazos County sheriff’s office.