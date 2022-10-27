Ft. Hood Soldier Is Indicted In Two Brazos County Criminal Cases

A soldier from Fort Hood who has been indicted in two criminal cases in Brazos County district court is back in the county jail.

Monday was the third booking in three months of 23 year old Nassar Suttles. He was arrested on warrants in his latest court case, where he is accused of having between 150 and 200 pornographic videos and photos on his cell phone.

Suttles is also awaiting trial on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 that took place in April.

And online records indicate Suttles is also being held for Army police on undisclosed charges.