Former College Station Fire Department Building Is Being Repurposed Again

College Station city council members at their last meeting take the next step towards repurposing again, the former fire department’s central fire station next to the current city hall.

The original building opened in 1979 and an addition was completed in 1986.

The council unanimously approved a budget amendment to fully fund $1.7 million dollars for what was titled “future department relocation”.

The council also approved a $145,175 dollar contract to design a 7,500 square foot metal building for the city’s facility maintenance office. That will be built behind College Station’s municipal court building.

Facility maintenance is one of two offices moving from the former fire station. Human resources and risk management will move to the new College Station city hall.

The former fire station will be remodeled to become home of College Station’s economic development and tourism offices, which are now in leased space.

