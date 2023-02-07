Former College Station Councilman Is Nominated To A Full Term On The Board Of Regents At Texas Southern University

A College Station businessowner and former city councilman has been nominated to serve a full term on the board of regents at Texas Southern University in Houston.

James Benham, who was appointed by the governor in October 2020, has served as board secretary and chair of their development and legislative affairs committee.

Benham’s nomination for a six year term is subject to confirmation by the state senate.

News release from the governor’s office:

James Benham of College Station is chief executive officer of JBKnowledge, a 280-employee global insurance software company founded in 2001. James was appointed by Governor Abbott to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents in October of 2020 and has served as board secretary and chair of the Development and Legislative Affairs committee. Additionally, he served five years as an adjunct professor of construction science at Texas A&M University and two terms on the College Station City Council. He is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization, an alumni mentor for the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Company C-2, and was a volunteer for Texas Boys State and Y-Adventure Guides and Princesses. He was also a former board member of the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association. Benham received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M University.