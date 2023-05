Nearly 3,800 BTU customers in Bryan were without power on Thursday.

The outage covered Bryan’s Midtown Park and associated businesses, south to the Northgate area.

BTU reports the cause was a section of a power line that fell to the ground on Carson Street near Bomber Field.

The outage began at 4:08 p.m. and affected an entire feeder totaling 3,778 customers.

A partial restoration, restoring 1,862 customers, occurred at 6:21 p.m.

The remaining 1,916 customers were restored at 7:20 p.m.