DWI Arrest Follows Downtown Bryan Crash That Closes William Joel Bryan Parkway

The driver of a pickup involved in a crash that closed William Joel Bryan Parkway on the west side of downtown Bryan and caused a power outage Tuesday morning was arrested for drunk driving.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, 18 year old Dominik Rodriguez Colon told officers he was racing and going 90 miles per hour and he had drank two beers about 45 minutes before the midnight hour crash.

Two and a half hours after the crash, breath alcohol tests were administered. Both measured over the legal limit at .122 and .130.

Colon said he lost control after his truck hit a bump on WJB between Parker and Sims.

The pickup struck a wooden power pole, a street light, and an electrical transformer box.

Colon was taken to the hospital where he was given stitches for a laceration before he was taken to jail, where as of midday Tuesday he was held in lieu of a $2,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police and the TxDOT Bryan district office reported WJB reopened around 1 p.m.