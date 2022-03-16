Cubs Sign Japanese Star Suzuki; A’s Ship Chapman to Jays

The Chicago Cubs have made a big offseason splash, signing Japanese star Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $85 million deal.

The 27-year-old slugger hit .317 with 38 homers and 88 RBI for the Hiroshima Carp last season.

Suzuki is expected to take over in center field for Chicago.

In some other MLB news, the Oakland Athletics continued to unload their veterans, shipping third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto for a group of prospects.

The trade comes one day after the team sent All-Star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta.

Chapman, a three-time gold glover and an All-Star in 2019, hit .210 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI for Oakland last season.