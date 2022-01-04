College Station Woman Arrested On A Charge Of Stealing A Tax Refund Check Mailed From Austin

In April 2021, Austin police received a report that an $8,000 dollar check that was mailed from a post office in Austin in June of 2020 was stolen and deposited at an A-T-M machine in College Station.

On December 30, College Station police arrested a woman for felony theft of what was a IRS refund check.

43 year old Yudaysis Hernandez told a CSPD detective she was an exotic dancer and she got the check in exchange for giving a longtime client a gold necklace and two diamond rings.

According to the arrest report, Hernandez said she assumed the bank would let her know if there was a problem with the check…which was in the victim’s name…when she went to deposit it.

Two days after depositing the check, Hernandez withdrew the $8,000 in cash and spent the money on a trip to Cuba.

Hernandez is out of jail after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.